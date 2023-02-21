Erweiterte Funktionen
Kingston Financial Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.02.2023 - BMG5266H1034
21.02.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MG3B BMG5266H1034 KINGSTON FIN.GR.LTD.HD-02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.02.2023 The instrument MG3B BMG5266H1034 KINGSTON FIN.GR.LTD.HD-02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,034 €
|0,0335 €
|0,0005 €
|+1,49%
|10.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5266H1034
|A1JGG1
|0,045 €
|0,0025 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.