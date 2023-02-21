Das Instrument MG3B BMG5266H1034 KINGSTON FIN.GR.LTD.HD-02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.02.2023 The instrument MG3B BMG5266H1034 KINGSTON FIN.GR.LTD.HD-02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2023