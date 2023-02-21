Erweiterte Funktionen



Kingston Financial Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.02.2023 - BMG5266H1034




21.02.23 00:55
Das Instrument MG3B BMG5266H1034 KINGSTON FIN.GR.LTD.HD-02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.02.2023 The instrument MG3B BMG5266H1034 KINGSTON FIN.GR.LTD.HD-02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,034 € 0,0335 € 0,0005 € +1,49% 10.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG5266H1034 A1JGG1 0,045 € 0,0025 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,034 € +1,49%  10.02.23
Frankfurt 0,029 € 0,00%  10.02.23
München 0,031 € 0,00%  10.02.23
  = Realtime
