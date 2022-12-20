Das Instrument TXIJ LU0070000491 GS+ P FONDS EURO KONZEPT INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2022 The instrument TXIJ LU0070000491 GS+ P FONDS EURO KONZEPT INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2022