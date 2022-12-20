Erweiterte Funktionen
GS&P Fonds Euro Konzept - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.12.2022 - LU0070000491
20.12.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TXIJ LU0070000491 GS+ P FONDS EURO KONZEPT INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2022 The instrument TXIJ LU0070000491 GS+ P FONDS EURO KONZEPT INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|84,37 €
|84,36 €
|0,01 €
|+0,01%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0070000491
|986387
|99,38 €
|81,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|84,37 €
|+0,01%
|15.12.22
|
|93,162 €
|+14,11%
|26.08.22
|Berlin
|86,22 €
|+0,68%
|23.11.22
|München
|86,20 €
|+0,57%
|23.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|81,96 €
|0,00%
|19.12.22
|Frankfurt
|81,96 €
|-0,75%
|19.12.22
|Hamburg
|81,62 €
|-1,08%
|19.12.22
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.