Cellnex Telecom - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.11.2023 - ES0105066007




18.11.23 16:33
Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2023 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,60 € 32,97 € -0,37 € -1,12% 17.11./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0105066007 A14RZD 38,95 € 26,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,60 € -1,12%  17.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 35,87 $ +3,97%  16.11.23
Stuttgart 32,88 € +2,40%  17.11.23
München 32,89 € +2,11%  17.11.23
Hannover 32,67 € +1,78%  17.11.23
Frankfurt 32,89 € -0,27%  17.11.23
Düsseldorf 32,37 € -1,04%  17.11.23
Berlin 32,56 € -1,21%  17.11.23
  = Realtime
