Cellnex Telecom - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.11.2023 - ES0105066007
18.11.23 16:33
Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2023 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,60 €
|32,97 €
|-0,37 €
|-1,12%
|17.11./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0105066007
|A14RZD
|38,95 €
|26,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,60 €
|-1,12%
|17.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|35,87 $
|+3,97%
|16.11.23
|Stuttgart
|32,88 €
|+2,40%
|17.11.23
|München
|32,89 €
|+2,11%
|17.11.23
|Hannover
|32,67 €
|+1,78%
|17.11.23
|Frankfurt
|32,89 €
|-0,27%
|17.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|32,37 €
|-1,04%
|17.11.23
|Berlin
|32,56 €
|-1,21%
|17.11.23
= Realtime
