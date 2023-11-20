Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf SolarEdge Technologies. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.11.2023 - BMG9156K1018
18.11.23 16:33
Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2023 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,44 €
|1,43 €
|0,01 €
|+0,70%
|17.11./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KJ0SY05
|KJ0SY0
|1,91 €
|0,81 €
1,44
+0,70%
9,22
-0,75%
