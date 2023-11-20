Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2023 The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2023