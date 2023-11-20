Das Instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2023 The instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2023