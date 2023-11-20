Erweiterte Funktionen



Golden Rim Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.11.2023 - AU000000GMR9




18.11.23 16:33
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2023 The instrument ALM AU000000GMR9 GOLDEN RIM RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2023

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Produktionsstart
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 4.211 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0035 € 0,015 € -0,0115 € -76,67% 17.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GMR9 A0LGRE 0,026 € 0,0035 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,0065 € -35,00%  17.11.23
Berlin 0,0065 € -35,00%  17.11.23
Frankfurt 0,0035 € -76,67%  17.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Kursrallye. Neuer 460% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Highgrade Gold 57m at 23.3 g. 26.05.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...