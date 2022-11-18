Das Instrument VOH SE0013281979 VEG OF LUND EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2022 The instrument VOH SE0013281979 VEG OF LUND EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2022