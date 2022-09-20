Erweiterte Funktionen
Biofrontera ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.09.2022 - US09075G1058
19.09.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument B8FE US09075G1058 BIOFRONTERA AG SP.ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2022 The instrument B8FE US09075G1058 BIOFRONTERA AG SP.ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,43 $
|2,4301 $
|-0,0001 $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075G1058
|A2JEEX
|2,95 $
|1,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|2,32 €
|+0,87%
|19.09.22
|Berlin
|2,72 €
|+0,74%
|19.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,43 $
|0,00%
|19.09.22
|Frankfurt
|2,24 €
|-1,75%
|19.09.22
= Realtime
