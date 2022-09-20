Das Instrument B8FE US09075G1058 BIOFRONTERA AG SP.ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2022 The instrument B8FE US09075G1058 BIOFRONTERA AG SP.ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2022