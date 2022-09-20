Erweiterte Funktionen



19.09.22 23:55
Das Instrument B8FE US09075G1058 BIOFRONTERA AG SP.ADR/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.09.2022 The instrument B8FE US09075G1058 BIOFRONTERA AG SP.ADR/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,43 $ 2,4301 $ -0,0001 $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09075G1058 A2JEEX 2,95 $ 1,71 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 2,32 € +0,87%  19.09.22
Berlin 2,72 € +0,74%  19.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,43 $ 0,00%  19.09.22
Frankfurt 2,24 € -1,75%  19.09.22
  = Realtime
