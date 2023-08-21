Erweiterte Funktionen
20.08.23 21:38
Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2023 The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,92 €
|17,85 €
|0,07 €
|+0,39%
|18.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000410758
|A2PZ0G
|20,26 €
|14,24 €
= Realtime
