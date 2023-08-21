Erweiterte Funktionen



20.08.23 21:38
Das Instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2023 The instrument 49U FI4000410758 MUSTI GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,92 € 17,85 € 0,07 € +0,39% 18.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000410758 A2PZ0G 20,26 € 14,24 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 17,92 € +0,39%  18.08.23
München 17,81 € -1,38%  18.08.23
Frankfurt 17,55 € -1,74%  18.08.23
  = Realtime
