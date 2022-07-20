Das Instrument 6SS US81763U1007 SERVICESOURCE INTL DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2022 The instrument 6SS US81763U1007 SERVICESOURCE INTL DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2022