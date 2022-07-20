Erweiterte Funktionen
Servicesource International - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.07.2022 - US81763U1007
19.07.22 23:50
Das Instrument 6SS US81763U1007 SERVICESOURCE INTL DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2022 The instrument 6SS US81763U1007 SERVICESOURCE INTL DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,49 $
|1,49 $
|- $
|0,00%
|19.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US81763U1007
|A1H78X
|1,61 $
|0,94 $
