Servicesource International - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.07.2022 - US81763U1007




19.07.22 23:50
Das Instrument 6SS US81763U1007 SERVICESOURCE INTL DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2022 The instrument 6SS US81763U1007 SERVICESOURCE INTL DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2022

