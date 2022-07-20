Das Instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2022 The instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2022