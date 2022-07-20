Erweiterte Funktionen
Cranswick - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.07.2022 - GB0002318888
19.07.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2022 The instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,20 €
|35,60 €
|0,60 €
|+1,69%
|19.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0002318888
|882401
|48,00 €
|33,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|38,00 €
|+3,26%
|19.07.22
|Frankfurt
|36,20 €
|+1,69%
|19.07.22
|Stuttgart
|36,60 €
|+1,67%
|19.07.22
|München
|36,40 €
|+0,55%
|19.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,40 $
|0,00%
|06.07.22
= Realtime
