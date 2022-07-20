Das Instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.07.2022 The instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.07.2022