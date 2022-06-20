Erweiterte Funktionen



DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.06.2022 - KYG2751H1020




19.06.22 21:46
Das Instrument 26X KYG2751H1020 DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2022 The instrument 26X KYG2751H1020 DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,313 € 0,314 € -0,001 € -0,32% 17.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG2751H1020 A2PLM7 0,36 € 0,27 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,3205 € +2,23%  17.06.22
Frankfurt 0,313 € -0,32%  17.06.22
  = Realtime
