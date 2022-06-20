Das Instrument 26X KYG2751H1020 DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2022 The instrument 26X KYG2751H1020 DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2022