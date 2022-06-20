Erweiterte Funktionen
DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.06.2022 - KYG2751H1020
19.06.22 21:46
Das Instrument 26X KYG2751H1020 DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2022 The instrument 26X KYG2751H1020 DEXIN CHINA HLD. DL-,0005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,313 €
|0,314 €
|-0,001 €
|-0,32%
|17.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG2751H1020
|A2PLM7
|0,36 €
|0,27 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
