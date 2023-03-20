Erweiterte Funktionen

Das Instrument 3NI US4492531037 IAA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2023 The instrument 3NI US4492531037 IAA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,93 $ 40,42 $ -0,49 $ -1,21% 17.03./21:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4492531037 A2PL3U 44,05 $ 31,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 37,20 € +0,54%  17.03.23
NYSE 39,93 $ -1,21%  17.03.23
AMEX 40,02 $ -1,21%  17.03.23
Nasdaq 39,92 $ -1,26%  17.03.23
  = Realtime
