Das Instrument 3NI US4492531037 IAA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2023 The instrument 3NI US4492531037 IAA INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2023