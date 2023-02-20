Erweiterte Funktionen
True Corporation - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.02.2023 - TH0375010Z14
19.02.23 22:36
Das Instrument TAFG TH0375010Z14 TRUE CORP.PCL -FGN- BA 4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.02.2023 The instrument TAFG TH0375010Z14 TRUE CORP.PCL -FGN- BA 4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,131 €
|0,129 €
|0,002 €
|+1,55%
|17.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|TH0375010Z14
|A1409F
|0,14 €
|0,12 €
