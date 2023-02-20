Das Instrument TAFG TH0375010Z14 TRUE CORP.PCL -FGN- BA 4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.02.2023 The instrument TAFG TH0375010Z14 TRUE CORP.PCL -FGN- BA 4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.02.2023