Erweiterte Funktionen



LIFESTYLE International Holding. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.12.2022 - KYG548561284




18.12.22 23:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LR6B KYG548561284 LIFESTYLE INTL HLDGS SUB. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2022 The instrument LR6B KYG548561284 LIFESTYLE INTL HLDGS SUB. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,605 € 0,605 € -   € 0,00% 15.12./23:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG548561284 A0M2E1 0,62 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,605 € 0,00%  06.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...