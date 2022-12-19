Das Instrument LR6B KYG548561284 LIFESTYLE INTL HLDGS SUB. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2022 The instrument LR6B KYG548561284 LIFESTYLE INTL HLDGS SUB. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022