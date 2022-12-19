Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument M8W IL0011316309 MEDIWOUND LTD IS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2022 The instrument M8W IL0011316309 MEDIWOUND LTD IS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,45 $
|1,23 $
|0,22 $
|+17,89%
|16.12./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IL0011316309
|A110TG
|3,37 $
|1,15 $
= Realtime
