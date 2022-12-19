Erweiterte Funktionen



MediWound - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.12.2022 - IL0011316309




18.12.22 23:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument M8W IL0011316309 MEDIWOUND LTD IS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2022 The instrument M8W IL0011316309 MEDIWOUND LTD IS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,45 $ 1,23 $ 0,22 $ +17,89% 16.12./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IL0011316309 A110TG 3,37 $ 1,15 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 1,45 $ +17,89%  16.12.22
NYSE 1,25 $ 0,00%  15.12.22
Frankfurt 1,14 € -0,87%  16.12.22
AMEX 1,28 $ -1,54%  16.12.22
Stuttgart 1,13 € -2,59%  16.12.22
Berlin 1,13 € -3,42%  16.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...