Contourglobal (wi) - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.12.2022 - GB00BF448H58




18.12.22 23:45
Das Instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2022 The instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,78 € 2,80 € -0,02 € -0,71% 16.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF448H58 A2H7CH 3,20 € 2,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 2,94 € 0,00%  16.12.22
Frankfurt 2,84 € -0,70%  16.12.22
Stuttgart 2,78 € -0,71%  16.12.22
