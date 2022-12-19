Erweiterte Funktionen
Contourglobal (wi) - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.12.2022 - GB00BF448H58
18.12.22 23:45
Das Instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2022 The instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,78 €
|2,80 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,71%
|16.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF448H58
|A2H7CH
|3,20 €
|2,05 €
= Realtime
