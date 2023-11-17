Das Instrument 9RE0 US74979W2008 GRAVITAS EDUCATION ADR 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.11.2023 The instrument 9RE0 US74979W2008 GRAVITAS EDUCATION ADR 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2023