Delecta - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.09.2022 - AU000000DLC0




19.09.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AU000000DLC0 DELECTA LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2022 The instrument AU000000DLC0 DELECTA LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.09.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,005 € 0,005 € -   € 0,00% 18.09./21:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000DLC0 A1CV94 0,033 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,005 € 0,00%  14.02.22
München 0,006 € 0,00%  14.02.22
Berlin 0,0065 € 0,00%  14.02.22
  = Realtime
