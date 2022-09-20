Erweiterte Funktionen
Delecta - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.09.2022 - AU000000DLC0
19.09.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AU000000DLC0 DELECTA LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.09.2022 The instrument AU000000DLC0 DELECTA LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,005 €
|0,005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.09./21:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000DLC0
|A1CV94
|0,033 €
|- €
