Erweiterte Funktionen
Sportech - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2023 - GB00B28ZPV64
19.07.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023 The instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,216 €
|0,23 €
|-0,014 €
|-6,09%
|18.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B28ZPV64
|A0M7MS
|0,32 €
|0,15 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.