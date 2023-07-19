Erweiterte Funktionen



19.07.23 00:04
Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023 The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,611 $ 3,78 $ -0,169 $ -4,47% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009390070 896733 3,92 $ 2,47 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,28 € -0,61%  18.07.23
Frankfurt 3,26 € +1,24%  18.07.23
München 3,30 € 0,00%  18.07.23
Berlin 3,28 € -0,61%  18.07.23
Stuttgart 3,24 € -1,22%  18.07.23
Düsseldorf 3,22 € -1,23%  18.07.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,611 $ -4,47%  21.06.23
  = Realtime
