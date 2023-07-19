Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023 The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023