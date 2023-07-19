Erweiterte Funktionen
Volex - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2023 - GB0009390070
19.07.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023 The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,611 $
|3,78 $
|-0,169 $
|-4,47%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009390070
|896733
|3,92 $
|2,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,28 €
|-0,61%
|18.07.23
|Frankfurt
|3,26 €
|+1,24%
|18.07.23
|München
|3,30 €
|0,00%
|18.07.23
|Berlin
|3,28 €
|-0,61%
|18.07.23
|Stuttgart
|3,24 €
|-1,22%
|18.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|3,22 €
|-1,23%
|18.07.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,611 $
|-4,47%
|21.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.