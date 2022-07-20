Erweiterte Funktionen
Bannerman Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2022 - AU000000BMN9
19.07.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 The instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,13075 $
|0,1227 $
|0,0081 $
|+6,56%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000BMN9
|A0EAC6
|0,33 $
|0,086 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,121 €
|-4,72%
|19.07.22
|Hamburg
|0,121 €
|+7,84%
|19.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,13075 $
|+6,56%
|19.07.22
|München
|0,1238 €
|0,00%
|19.07.22
|Frankfurt
|0,112 €
|-0,88%
|19.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,1214 €
|-2,57%
|19.07.22
|Berlin
|0,1116 €
|-3,29%
|19.07.22
