Erweiterte Funktionen



Bannerman Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2022 - AU000000BMN9




19.07.22 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.07.2022 The instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2022

Aktuell
Aktie vor massivem Kursschub: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,13075 $ 0,1227 $ 0,0081 $ +6,56% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BMN9 A0EAC6 0,33 $ 0,086 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,121 € -4,72%  19.07.22
Hamburg 0,121 € +7,84%  19.07.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,13075 $ +6,56%  19.07.22
München 0,1238 € 0,00%  19.07.22
Frankfurt 0,112 € -0,88%  19.07.22
Stuttgart 0,1214 € -2,57%  19.07.22
Berlin 0,1116 € -3,29%  19.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 393% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 BANNERMAN RES LTD - Aus. 25.04.21
7 Bannermann Res LTD Prod. 20. 11.07.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...