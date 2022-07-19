Erweiterte Funktionen
Bannerman Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.07.2022 - AU000000BMN9
19.07.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2022 The instrument BH6 AU000000BMN9 BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1227 $
|0,12495 $
|-0,0023 $
|-1,80%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000BMN9
|A0EAC6
|0,33 $
|0,086 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,1264 €
|+6,58%
|18.07.22
|Berlin
|0,1154 €
|+6,26%
|18.07.22
|Frankfurt
|0,113 €
|+4,24%
|18.07.22
|Hamburg
|0,1122 €
|+3,51%
|18.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,1246 €
|+3,32%
|18.07.22
|München
|0,1238 €
|0,00%
|18.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1227 $
|-1,80%
|18.07.22
= Realtime
