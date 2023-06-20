Erweiterte Funktionen



ALELION ENERG SYST AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.06.2023 - SE0008348072




20.06.23 00:13
Das Instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2023 The instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0332 € 0,0335 € -0,0003 € -0,90% 19.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0008348072 A2AM0Z 0,084 € 0,017 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0237 € +56,95%  19.06.23
München 0,0318 € 0,00%  19.06.23
Berlin 0,0332 € -0,90%  19.06.23
Stuttgart 0,023 € -5,35%  19.06.23
  = Realtime
