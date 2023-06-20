Erweiterte Funktionen
ALELION ENERG SYST AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.06.2023 - SE0008348072
20.06.23 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2023 The instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0332 €
|0,0335 €
|-0,0003 €
|-0,90%
|19.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0008348072
|A2AM0Z
|0,084 €
|0,017 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.