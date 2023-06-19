Erweiterte Funktionen



ALELION ENERG SYST AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.06.2023 - SE0008348072




18.06.23 22:58
Das Instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2023 The instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0335 € 0,0277 € 0,0058 € +20,94% 16.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0008348072 A2AM0Z 0,084 € 0,017 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0335 € +20,94%  16.06.23
Stuttgart 0,0237 € +16,75%  16.06.23
München 0,0318 € 0,00%  16.06.23
Frankfurt 0,0151 € -22,96%  16.06.23
