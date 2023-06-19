Das Instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2023 The instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023