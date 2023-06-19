Erweiterte Funktionen
Standard Supply - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.06.2023 - NO0012547308
18.06.23 22:58
Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2023 The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,431 €
|0,423 €
|0,008 €
|+1,89%
|16.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0012547308
|A3DRV4
|0,51 €
|0,33 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
