Erweiterte Funktionen



Standard Supply - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.06.2023 - NO0012547308




18.06.23 22:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2023 The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023

Aktuell
Lithium für 95 Gigafabriken - Neuer 505% Lithium Hot Stock
im Visier von Volkswagen ($VOW), Mercedes-Benz ($MBG) und Tesla ($TSLA)

European Energy Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,431 € 0,423 € 0,008 € +1,89% 16.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0012547308 A3DRV4 0,51 € 0,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,442 € +3,27%  16.06.23
Stuttgart 0,431 € +1,89%  16.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal in Ukraine - Jetzt 339% mit diesem Drone Hot Stock nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Standard Supply - Ohne Schiff. 16.11.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...