Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2023 The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023