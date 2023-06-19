Das Instrument 647 CA26154L1022 DREAM IMPACT TRUST EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2023 The instrument 647 CA26154L1022 DREAM IMPACT TRUST EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2023