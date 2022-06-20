Erweiterte Funktionen
Metals Exploration - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.06.2022 - GB00B0394F60
19.06.22 21:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MJ4 GB00B0394F60 METALS EXPLOR. LS 0,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2022 The instrument MJ4 GB00B0394F60 METALS EXPLOR. LS 0,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,012 €
|0,012 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.08./09:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0394F60
|A0DPHS
|0,022 €
|0,011 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
