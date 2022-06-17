Erweiterte Funktionen
Metals Exploration - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.06.2022 - GB00B0394F60
17.06.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument MJ4 GB00B0394F60 METALS EXPLORATION LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2022 The instrument MJ4 GB00B0394F60 METALS EXPLORATION LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,002 €
|0,002 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.06./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0394F60
|A0DPHS
|0,039 €
|0,00050 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
