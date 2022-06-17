Das Instrument MJ4 GB00B0394F60 METALS EXPLORATION LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.06.2022 The instrument MJ4 GB00B0394F60 METALS EXPLORATION LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2022