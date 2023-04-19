Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Melrose Industries":
 Aktien      Futures    


Melrose Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2023 - GB00BNR5MZ78




19.04.23 00:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 27MB GB00BNR5MZ78 MELR IN PLC LS-,076190476 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2023 The instrument 27MB GB00BNR5MZ78 MELR IN PLC LS-,076190476 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2023

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,00 $ 2,10 $ -0,10 $ -4,76% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR5MZ78 A3CSME 2,10 $ 1,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,908 € +1,65%  17.04.23
Frankfurt 1,852 € +2,12%  18.04.23
Stuttgart 1,864 € +1,41%  18.04.23
Düsseldorf 1,8545 € +0,73%  18.04.23
Berlin 1,8755 € +0,73%  18.04.23
München 1,8865 € -1,62%  18.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,00 $ -4,76%  18.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10 Mio. Tonnen Lithium entdeckt - Lithium Hot Stock kündigt erste Ressourcen-Schätzung an - Massives Kaufsignal

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...