Melrose Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2023 - GB00BNR5MZ78
19.04.23 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 27MB GB00BNR5MZ78 MELR IN PLC LS-,076190476 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2023 The instrument 27MB GB00BNR5MZ78 MELR IN PLC LS-,076190476 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,00 $
|2,10 $
|-0,10 $
|-4,76%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR5MZ78
|A3CSME
|2,10 $
|1,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,908 €
|+1,65%
|17.04.23
|Frankfurt
|1,852 €
|+2,12%
|18.04.23
|Stuttgart
|1,864 €
|+1,41%
|18.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|1,8545 €
|+0,73%
|18.04.23
|Berlin
|1,8755 €
|+0,73%
|18.04.23
|München
|1,8865 €
|-1,62%
|18.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,00 $
|-4,76%
|18.04.23
