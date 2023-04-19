Erweiterte Funktionen
SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2023 - GB00BF345X11
19.04.23 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DU9 GB00BF345X11 SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2023 The instrument DU9 GB00BF345X11 SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,04 €
|0,955 €
|0,085 €
|+8,90%
|18.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF345X11
|A2DVHX
|1,37 €
|0,90 €
