Atlas Air Worldwide - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.03.2023 - US0491642056
17.03.23 00:31
Das Instrument W8W US0491642056 ATLAS AIR WW NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.03.2023 The instrument W8W US0491642056 ATLAS AIR WW NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,46 $
|102,45 $
|0,01 $
|+0,01%
|16.03./22:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0491642056
|A0DK5Y
|102,48 $
|58,77 $
