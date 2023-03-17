Das Instrument W8W US0491642056 ATLAS AIR WW NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.03.2023 The instrument W8W US0491642056 ATLAS AIR WW NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2023