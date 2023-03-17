Erweiterte Funktionen



Atlas Air Worldwide - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.03.2023 - US0491642056




17.03.23 00:31
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument W8W US0491642056 ATLAS AIR WW NEW DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.03.2023 The instrument W8W US0491642056 ATLAS AIR WW NEW DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.03.2023

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Broker Hot Stock vor Übernahmen
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,46 $ 102,45 $ 0,01 $ +0,01% 16.03./22:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0491642056 A0DK5Y 102,48 $ 58,77 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 96,50 € +3,21%  16.03.23
Berlin 96,00 € +1,05%  16.03.23
NYSE 102,47 $ +0,03%  16.03.23
AMEX 102,46 $ +0,02%  16.03.23
Nasdaq 102,46 $ +0,01%  16.03.23
Frankfurt 96,50 € 0,00%  16.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Atlas Air ( AAWW ) , unterb. 01.04.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...