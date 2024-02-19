Erweiterte Funktionen
Kerry Logistics Network - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.02.2024 - BMG524181036
18.02.24 23:22
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024 The instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07 €
|1,05 €
|0,02 €
|+1,90%
|16.02./16:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG524181036
|A1W99P
|1,61 €
|0,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,07 €
|+1,90%
|16.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.