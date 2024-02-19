Das Instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2024 The instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2024