China Ecotourism - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.01.2023 - BMG216341039
19.01.23 00:50
Das Instrument WOR BMG216341039 CHINA ECOTO. SUB.HD-0,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023 The instrument WOR BMG216341039 CHINA ECOTO. SUB.HD-0,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0025 €
|0,0025 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG216341039
|A3CNHU
|0,0085 €
|0,00050 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
