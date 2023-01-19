Das Instrument WOR BMG216341039 CHINA ECOTO. SUB.HD-0,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023 The instrument WOR BMG216341039 CHINA ECOTO. SUB.HD-0,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023