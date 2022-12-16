Erweiterte Funktionen
SIERRA LAKE ACQ. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.12.2022 - US8263321080
16.12.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6WF US8263321080 SIERRA LAKE ACQ. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.12.2022 The instrument 6WF US8263321080 SIERRA LAKE ACQ. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,11 $
|10,115 $
|-0,005 $
|-0,05%
|15.12./23:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8263321080
|A3EZZS
|10,23 $
|9,77 $
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.