Erweiterte Funktionen



SIERRA LAKE ACQ. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.12.2022 - US8263321080




16.12.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6WF US8263321080 SIERRA LAKE ACQ. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.12.2022 The instrument 6WF US8263321080 SIERRA LAKE ACQ. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2022

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,11 $ 10,115 $ -0,005 $ -0,05% 15.12./23:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8263321080 A3EZZS 10,23 $ 9,77 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 10,11 $ +1,40%  15.12.22
Frankfurt 9,45 € +0,53%  15.12.22
NYSE 10,11 $ 0,00%  15.12.22
Nasdaq 10,11 $ -0,05%  15.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...