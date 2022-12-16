Das Instrument 6WF US8263321080 SIERRA LAKE ACQ. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.12.2022 The instrument 6WF US8263321080 SIERRA LAKE ACQ. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2022