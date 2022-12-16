Erweiterte Funktionen



16.12.22 00:53
Das Instrument 27G CA18066C1068 CLARITY GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.12.2022 The instrument 27G CA18066C1068 CLARITY GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2022

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,14 € 0,1092 € 0,0308 € +28,21% 15.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA18066C1068 A2P71M 0,18 € 0,072 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,14 € +28,21%  15.12.22
München 0,11 € +7,21%  15.12.22
Berlin 0,1156 € +5,86%  15.12.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1122 $ +3,13%  14.12.22
Stuttgart 0,1042 € 14.12.22
Frankfurt 0,093 € -7,55%  14.12.22
  = Realtime
