RESOURO GOLD INC. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.10.2023 - CA76132H1038
17.10.23 23:59
Das Instrument BU9 CA76132H1038 RESOURO GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2023 The instrument BU9 CA76132H1038 RESOURO GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3329 $
|0,3329 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA76132H1038
|A3DT3U
|0,33 $
|0,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,192 €
|-
|20.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,302 €
|+2,03%
|16.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3329 $
|0,00%
|06.10.23
|Frankfurt
|0,252 €
|-1,56%
|16.10.23
= Realtime
