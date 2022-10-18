Das Instrument 3EK US05338G1067 AVALARA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2022 The instrument 3EK US05338G1067 AVALARA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2022