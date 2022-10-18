Erweiterte Funktionen



Avalara - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.10.2022 - US05338G1067




18.10.22 00:17
Das Instrument 3EK US05338G1067 AVALARA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2022 The instrument 3EK US05338G1067 AVALARA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
93,45 $ 93,45 $ -   $ 0,00% 17.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US05338G1067 A2JNYN 188,28 $ 66,46 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		95,00 € -1,04%  17.10.22
München 95,00 € +1,06%  17.10.22
Nasdaq 93,45 $ +0,17%  17.10.22
AMEX 93,45 $ +0,16%  17.10.22
NYSE 93,45 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 95,00 € -0,52%  17.10.22
Düsseldorf 94,50 € -1,05%  17.10.22
Frankfurt 94,50 € -1,05%  17.10.22
Antw. Thema Zeit
