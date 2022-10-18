Erweiterte Funktionen
Avalara - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.10.2022 - US05338G1067
18.10.22 00:17
Das Instrument 3EK US05338G1067 AVALARA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2022 The instrument 3EK US05338G1067 AVALARA INC. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|93,45 $
|93,45 $
|- $
|0,00%
|17.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US05338G1067
|A2JNYN
|188,28 $
|66,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,00 €
|-1,04%
|17.10.22
|München
|95,00 €
|+1,06%
|17.10.22
|Nasdaq
|93,45 $
|+0,17%
|17.10.22
|AMEX
|93,45 $
|+0,16%
|17.10.22
|NYSE
|93,45 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|95,00 €
|-0,52%
|17.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|94,50 €
|-1,05%
|17.10.22
|Frankfurt
|94,50 €
|-1,05%
|17.10.22
