Das Instrument LIMA CA5357441065 LINGO MEDIA CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2022 The instrument LIMA CA5357441065 LINGO MEDIA CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2022