ECORUB AB B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.09.2023 - SE0003273531




17.09.23 21:37
Das Instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023 The instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0074 € 0,0072 € 0,0002 € +2,78% 15.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0003273531 A12CNP 0,023 € 0,0064 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0074 € +2,78%  15.09.23
