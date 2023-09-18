Das Instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023 The instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023