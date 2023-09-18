Erweiterte Funktionen
ECORUB AB B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.09.2023 - SE0003273531
17.09.23 21:37
Das Instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2023 The instrument 7M8 SE0003273531 ECORUB AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0074 €
|0,0072 €
|0,0002 €
|+2,78%
|15.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0003273531
|A12CNP
|0,023 €
|0,0064 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0074 €
|+2,78%
|15.09.23
