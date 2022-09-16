Das Instrument PYXA GB0002395811 SCHRODERS PLC N-VTG LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2022 The instrument PYXA GB0002395811 SCHRODERS PLC N-VTG LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2022