Schroders NVTG - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.09.2022 - GB0002395811
16.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument PYXA GB0002395811 SCHRODERS PLC N-VTG LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2022 The instrument PYXA GB0002395811 SCHRODERS PLC N-VTG LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,60 €
|25,20 €
|-0,60 €
|-2,38%
|15.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0002395811
|929950
|30,20 €
|20,20 €
0,12
+0,85%
24,60
-2,38%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|24,40 €
|+1,67%
|15.09.22
|München
|25,80 €
|-1,53%
|15.09.22
|Stuttgart
|24,80 €
|-1,59%
|15.09.22
|Frankfurt
|24,60 €
|-2,38%
|15.09.22
|Berlin
|24,60 €
|-2,38%
|15.09.22
= Realtime
