Erweiterte Funktionen



Schroders NVTG - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.09.2022 - GB0002395811




16.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument PYXA GB0002395811 SCHRODERS PLC N-VTG LS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.09.2022 The instrument PYXA GB0002395811 SCHRODERS PLC N-VTG LS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.09.2022

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,60 € 25,20 € -0,60 € -2,38% 15.09./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0002395811 929950 30,20 € 20,20 €
Werte im Artikel
0,12 plus
+0,85%
24,60 minus
-2,38%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 24,40 € +1,67%  15.09.22
München 25,80 € -1,53%  15.09.22
Stuttgart 24,80 € -1,59%  15.09.22
Frankfurt 24,60 € -2,38%  15.09.22
Berlin 24,60 € -2,38%  15.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenguru investiert 3,5 Mrd. USD in Uran - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...