Das Instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022 The instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022