Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.08.2022 - US0525283042




18.08.22 02:06
Das Instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022 The instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,94 $ 17,08 $ -0,14 $ -0,82% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0525283042 871495 21,97 $ 14,49 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 16,20 € 0,00%  17.08.22
Berlin 16,70 € 0,00%  17.08.22
Stuttgart 16,20 € -0,61%  17.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,94 $ -0,82%  17.08.22
Frankfurt 16,10 € -1,23%  17.08.22
  = Realtime
