Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.08.2022 - US0525283042
18.08.22 02:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022 The instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,94 $
|17,08 $
|-0,14 $
|-0,82%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0525283042
|871495
|21,97 $
|14,49 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|16,20 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Berlin
|16,70 €
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Stuttgart
|16,20 €
|-0,61%
|17.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,94 $
|-0,82%
|17.08.22
|Frankfurt
|16,10 €
|-1,23%
|17.08.22
= Realtime
