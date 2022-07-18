Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2022 The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2022