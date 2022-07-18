Erweiterte Funktionen
Johnson Electric Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2022 - BMG5150J1577
17.07.22 21:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2022 The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,20 €
|1,19 €
|0,01 €
|+0,84%
|18.07./08:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG5150J1577
|A117XL
|2,18 €
|1,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,29 $
|+6,61%
|28.06.22
|Frankfurt
|1,20 €
|+0,84%
|08:12
|München
|1,22 €
|+0,83%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|1,15 €
|-0,86%
|08:05
= Realtime
