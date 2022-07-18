Erweiterte Funktionen



Johnson Electric Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.07.2022 - BMG5150J1577




17.07.22 21:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.07.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.07.2022 The instrument JOHB BMG5150J1577 JOHNSON EL.HLDGS HD-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.07.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2022

Aktuell
Dringende Kaufempfehlung: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,20 € 1,19 € 0,01 € +0,84% 18.07./08:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG5150J1577 A117XL 2,18 € 1,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,29 $ +6,61%  28.06.22
Frankfurt 1,20 € +0,84%  08:12
München 1,22 € +0,83%  08:08
Stuttgart 1,15 € -0,86%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 378% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...