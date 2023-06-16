Erweiterte Funktionen
D'Amico International Shipping - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.06.2023 - LU0290697514
15.06.23 23:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument B7C LU0290697514 D AMICO INTL SHIP.SA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023 The instrument B7C LU0290697514 D AMICO INTL SHIP.SA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3845 €
|0,3655 €
|0,019 €
|+5,20%
|15.06./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0290697514
|A0MQCH
|0,50 €
|0,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,3845 €
|+5,20%
|15.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4277 $
|+17,79%
|13.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,3395 €
|+5,11%
|15.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,36 €
|+4,96%
|15.06.23
|Berlin
|0,38 €
|+4,68%
|15.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,3765 €
|+4,15%
|15.06.23
|München
|0,358 €
|+1,70%
|15.06.23
