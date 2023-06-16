Das Instrument B7C LU0290697514 D AMICO INTL SHIP.SA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023 The instrument B7C LU0290697514 D AMICO INTL SHIP.SA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023