Das Instrument OB7 GG00B4WJSD17 WOODBOIS LTD. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023 The instrument OB7 GG00B4WJSD17 WOODBOIS LTD. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023