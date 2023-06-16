Erweiterte Funktionen



WOODBOIS LTD. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.06.2023 - GG00B4WJSD17




15.06.23 23:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument OB7 GG00B4WJSD17 WOODBOIS LTD. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.06.2023 The instrument OB7 GG00B4WJSD17 WOODBOIS LTD. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.06.2023

Aktuell
5 Lithium-Übernahmen in Europa - Neuer 505% Lithium Aktientip
nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) und 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

European Energy Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,003 € 0,003 € -   € 0,00% 31.05./08:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00B4WJSD17 A1C16V 0,060 € 0,0025 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0005 € 0,00%  15.06.23
Berlin 0,003 € 0,00%  15.06.23
Stuttgart 0,0025 € -16,67%  15.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt 324% mit diesem Drohnen Aktientip nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.920% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...