Erweiterte Funktionen



Kendrion - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.04.2023 - NL0000852531




17.04.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2023 The instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2023

Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,18 € 17,10 € 1,08 € +6,32% 17.04./21:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0000852531 A0MN1X 18,48 € 12,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,18 € +6,32%  17.04.23
Frankfurt 17,24 € +8,70%  17.04.23
Stuttgart 17,90 € +7,19%  17.04.23
Düsseldorf 17,90 € +6,17%  17.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Saudi-Arabiens des Lithiums entdeckt - Neuer 417% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...