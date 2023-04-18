Das Instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2023 The instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2023