Erweiterte Funktionen
Kendrion - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.04.2023 - NL0000852531
17.04.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.04.2023 The instrument K3E NL0000852531 KENDRION N.V. EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.04.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,18 €
|17,10 €
|1,08 €
|+6,32%
|17.04./21:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000852531
|A0MN1X
|18,48 €
|12,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,18 €
|+6,32%
|17.04.23
|Frankfurt
|17,24 €
|+8,70%
|17.04.23
|Stuttgart
|17,90 €
|+7,19%
|17.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|17,90 €
|+6,17%
|17.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.