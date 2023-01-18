Erweiterte Funktionen
SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.01.2023 - GB00BF345X11
18.01.23 00:59
Das Instrument DU9 GB00BF345X11 SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.01.2023 The instrument DU9 GB00BF345X11 SUPERM.INC.REIT LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,13 €
|1,10 €
|0,03 €
|+2,73%
|17.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF345X11
|A2DVHX
|1,37 €
|1,00 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
