Das Instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2023 The instrument 1RZ SG9999019087 GRINDROD SHIPPING HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2023