Das Instrument BON FR0000061129 BOIRON SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2023 The instrument BON FR0000061129 BOIRON SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2023