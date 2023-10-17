Erweiterte Funktionen



Boiron - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.10.2023 - FR0000061129




16.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument BON FR0000061129 BOIRON SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2023 The instrument BON FR0000061129 BOIRON SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2023

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,40 € 56,60 € -3,20 € -5,65% 16.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000061129 873532 56,60 € 36,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 54,20 € -1,81%  16.10.23
Düsseldorf 51,90 € -2,44%  16.10.23
Stuttgart 51,80 € -2,81%  16.10.23
Hannover 53,40 € -3,09%  16.10.23
Berlin 53,40 € -3,26%  16.10.23
Frankfurt 53,40 € -5,65%  16.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...