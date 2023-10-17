Erweiterte Funktionen
Boiron - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.10.2023 - FR0000061129
16.10.23 23:53
Das Instrument BON FR0000061129 BOIRON SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.10.2023 The instrument BON FR0000061129 BOIRON SA INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,40 €
|56,60 €
|-3,20 €
|-5,65%
|16.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000061129
|873532
|56,60 €
|36,90 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
