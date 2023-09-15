Erweiterte Funktionen



China Jinmao Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.09.2023 - HK0817039453




14.09.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 3F5 HK0817039453 CHINA JINMAO HLDGS GR.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2023 The instrument 3F5 HK0817039453 CHINA JINMAO HLDGS GR.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2023

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 384% Franchise Hot Stock
nach 19.841% mit Domino's Pizza (DPZ) und 35.917% mit Starbucks (SBUX)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,142 € 0,143 € -0,001 € -0,70% 03.05./08:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK0817039453 A0MYNN 0,25 € 0,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,132 € 0,00%  14.09.23
Berlin 0,142 € -0,70%  14.09.23
Frankfurt 0,132 € -2,22%  14.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält Auftrag vom US-Militär nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon (RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 Franshion Properties $Interessa. 27.05.15
4 Ein interessanter Immo Wert a. 09.06.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...