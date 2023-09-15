Das Instrument 3F5 HK0817039453 CHINA JINMAO HLDGS GR.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2023 The instrument 3F5 HK0817039453 CHINA JINMAO HLDGS GR.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2023